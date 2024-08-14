  1. Politics
Lebanon Parl. speaker holds talks with US envoy

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Beri held talks with US President’s Envoy Amos Hochstein and accompanying delegation on Wednesday and stressed the need to stop Zionist regime’s war crimes against Gaza and Lebanon.

Beri expressed his deep concern about the escalation of the Zionist regime in the political and military fields and the policy of cross-border assassination whether in Tehran or Beirut.

The Lebanese parliament speaker pointed to the Zionist regime’s genocidal war in Gaza Strip and said that the occupying regime of Israel’s forces commit crimes against innocent children and women in Gaza Strip.

Al-Tabeen School was the latest crime committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza Strip, Beri added.

The Lebanese parliament speaker emphasized Lebanon’s adherence to the renewal of the UNIFIL's mission according to Resolution 1701.

The US President’s envoy said that he is in Lebanon at the request of Joe Biden before the start of negotiations to end the Gaza war.

Hochstein considered stopping war in Gaza to have positive effects on Lebanon and said that it is time to stop the war.

