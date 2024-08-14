Leader urges for resisting enemy's psychological warfare

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution made the remarks in a meeting with the members of "Headquarters of the National Congress of Martyrs of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province" on Wednesday.

"The martyrs stood against this psychological warfare with their sacrifice and struggle and neutralized it," the Leader said in reference to all those Iranians who fought and became martyred in defending their country against the West-backed Baath regime of Saddam Hussein.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that "Enemy’s psychological warfare in military domain is aimed at inducing fear", adding that "The martyrs stood up to the psychological warfare with their sacrifice and struggle and neutralized it. In commemorating them, this truth should be highlighted and commemorated to be kept alive."

"From the beginning of the victory of the revolution, they used different methods to explain to and induce our nation that you should be afraid of America, Britain and the Zionists," he further explained, adding that "The governments that give in to the demands of the Arrogant Powers (major Western powers) today, can resist their demands if they rely on their nations and capabilities and know the real level of the enemy's power."

He went on to point to the enemy's plots in the cultural domain that target the lifestyle of the people, praising all those who make efforts in the cultural field to keep the memory of the martyrs alive by shedding light on their lifestyle.

MNA/6195774