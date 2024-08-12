West silence emboldens Israel to continue crimes

Pezeshkian made the comments in a phone conversation with Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Monday.

Appreciating the stances adopted by Vatican in supporting peace, stability and security in the world, the new Iranian president called for a more active role of the Vatican to immediately stop the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, lift the blockade on the besieged enclave and supply humanitarian aid to the people through the means international organizations and humanitarian organizations.

He pointed to the Israeli regime's action in assassinating Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, stressing that Iran reserves right to the aggressor in accordance with international law.

The Vatican official congratulated Pezeshkian's victory in recent elections in Iran and stressed his interest in expanding ties between Iran and Vatican.

Parolin also emphasized the necessity of an immediate stop to the killing of civilians in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire in that region as the main stance of his government.

KI/6193799