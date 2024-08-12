  1. Politics
Aug 12, 2024, 5:35 PM

West silence emboldens Israel to continue crimes

West silence emboldens Israel to continue crimes

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – The new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the United States and some Western states with their indifference and support have encouraged the Israeli regime to continue its crimes.

Pezeshkian made the comments in a phone conversation with Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Monday.

Appreciating the stances adopted by Vatican in supporting peace, stability and security in the world, the new Iranian president called for a more active role of the Vatican to immediately stop the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, lift the blockade on the besieged enclave and supply humanitarian aid to the people through the means international organizations and humanitarian organizations. 

He pointed to the Israeli regime's action in assassinating Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, stressing that Iran reserves right to the aggressor in accordance with international law.

The Vatican official congratulated Pezeshkian's victory in recent elections in Iran and stressed his interest in expanding ties between Iran and Vatican. 

Parolin also emphasized the necessity of an immediate stop to the killing of civilians in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire in that region as the main stance of his government.

KI/6193799

News ID 219422

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News