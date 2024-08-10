  1. Sports
Aug 10, 2024, 10:43 PM

Freestyle wrestler Zare bags silver for Iran in 2024 Olympics

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Iranian freestyle wrestler Amirhossein Zare narrowly lost to Georgian Geno Petriashvili in the men’s 125kg final of the 2024 Olympic Games Saturday night.

Zare could have won a gold medalk after coming back from 10-1. However, his time was over and he concded 10-9 defeat.

Zare had defeated Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan, Canadian Amar Dhesi and Turkey’s Taha Akgül on his way to the final.

Earlier in the day, Akgül and Azerbaijan’s Giorgi Meshvildishvili had won bronze medals.

Iran has participated in Paris Olympics with 40 athletes and is standing in 26 place by the time this new piece was completed in the medal tally with 9 medals (2 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze medals).

