Iranian Taekwondoka Arian Salimi advances to final in Paris

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – The Iranian taekwondo practitioner Arian Salimi advanced to the final of men's +80 kg in Paris Olympics after defeating his Croatian rival 2-1.
