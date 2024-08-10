  1. Sports
Aug 10, 2024

Iranian Taekwondoka Arian Salimi advances to final in Paris

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – The Iranian taekwondo practitioner Arian Salimi advanced to the final of men's +80 kg in Paris Olympics after defeating his Croatian rival 2-1.

Salimi reached the final of +80 kg in Paris Olympics after defeating his powerful Croatian Ivan Šapina 2-1.

Iran has sent four taekwondo fighters to the Paris Olympics all of whom have gained a medal.

