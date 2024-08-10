  1. World
Ukraine claims it hit an offshore gas platform used by Russia

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Ukraine's navy and military intelligence have attacked and damaged a former offshore gas platform used by Russian forces in the Black Sea, the navy spokesman said on Saturday.

Dmytro Pletenchuk said on Facebook that the Russians used the offshore gas platform for GPS spoofing to make civilian navigation dangerous.

He posted a video taken at night showing an explosion on an offshore platform and the ensuing fire.

He said that a half a day before the attack, Russian forces had stationed equipment and military personnel on the platform.

The development came after the Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale incursion into the Russia's Kursk border region earlier this week.   

