Mohmadi lost to Bulgarian Semen Novikov 7-0 in the 87kg final.

Iranian wrestlers Mohammadhadi Saravi (97kg) and Saeid Esmaeili (67kg) have previously won two gold medals.

Amin Mirzazadh has also claimed a bronze medal in 130kg.

Greco-Roman wrestling has been a blue-ribbon Olympic event ever since the first modern Games were held in Athens in 1896. It became a permanent fixture on the Olympic program in 1908.

MA/TT