Aug 10, 2024, 7:53 AM

VIDEO: Iranian Taekwondoka grabs silver in 2024 Olympics

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Iran taekwondo athlete Mehran Barkhordari grabbed a silver medal in the men's -80kg final of the 2024 Olympic Games Friday night.

Iran taekwondo athlete Mehran Barkhordari lost to Firas Katoussi from Tunisia in the men's -80kg final of the 2024 Olympic Games Friday night.

Barkhordari was defeated 2-0.

In the first bronze medal match, Simone Alessio from Italy won 2-0 over CJ Nickolas from the United States, then Denmark's Edi Hrnic won bronze 2-0 over the Republic of Korea's Seo Geonwoo.

Iranian female taekwondo athletes Nahid Kiani in the -57kg and Mobina Nematzadeh in the -49kg had won a silver and a bronze medal, respectively.

