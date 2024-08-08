Palestinian WCK staffer martyred in Gaza's Deir al-Balah

In a statement, the WCK said that Sallout was a "humanitarian at his very core" and an "integral member of [the] warehouse team" from the early days of the organization's response in Rafah, Al Mayadeen reported.

"Our thoughts and support are with Nadi's family and the rest of our dedicated team around the world as we mourn this tremendous loss," the organization said, adding that it will release further info on his martyrdom once available.

The Israeli occupation army killed seven central kitchen workers in Gaza last April, one Palestinian and six foreigners, leading the organization to pause its operations despite the catastrophic humanitarian situation caused by the Israeli genocidal war on the Strip and its blocking of basic survival aid.

The foreign staffers were an Australian, three Britons, a North American, and a Pole.

"Israel" admitted then that it was behind the attack and received wide condemnation, especially from Western countries, who also demanded an "immediate investigation" into the crime.

After the killing of its workers, the WCK released a statement saying that its "team was traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle."

According to the organization, the three World Central Kitchen vehicles were targeted after loading food from a nearby warehouse. The organization asserted that these vehicles were clearly identifiable, and their movements were monitored by the Israeli military.

