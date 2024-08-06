Iran’s Saravi advances to final at 2024 Paris Olympics

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammad Hadi Saravi secured a place in the finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics after beating Mohamed Gabr from Egypt 6-0 in the semifinal on Tuesday afternoon.

Saravi had defeated his American opponent Josef Rau 10-1 in the 2024 Olympics and advanced to the semifinals.

Earlier on the day, the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler defeated his Kyrgyz opponent Uzur Dzhuzupbekov 8-0 to advance to the semi-final stage.

The final will be held tomorrow night against Artur Aleksanyan.

