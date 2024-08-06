Iran ready to develop all-round cooperation with Venezuela

Pezeshkian offered congratulations to Maduro over his victory in Venezuela's presidential election.

Declaring solidarity with the revolutionary nation of Venezuela, the Iranian president condemned any foreign interference in Venezuela's internal affairs.

Stressing Iran's readiness to develop all-round cooperation, including the promotion of economic and commercial exchanges, with Venezuela, Pezeshkian called for the full and rapid implementation of all agreements made between the two countries.

Maduro, for his part, thanked his Iranian counterpart and emphasized that his country is interested and ready to develop cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran as much as possible.

A leap in cooperation is a way to achieve progress and prosperity for both countries, he added.

