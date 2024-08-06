  1. Politics
Pezeshkian tells Maduro:

Iran ready to develop all-round cooperation with Venezuela

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – In a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian voiced Tehran's readiness to develop all-round cooperation with Caracas.

Pezeshkian offered congratulations to Maduro over his victory in Venezuela's presidential election.

Declaring solidarity with the revolutionary nation of Venezuela, the Iranian president condemned any foreign interference in Venezuela's internal affairs.

Stressing Iran's readiness to develop all-round cooperation, including the promotion of economic and commercial exchanges, with Venezuela, Pezeshkian called for the full and rapid implementation of all agreements made between the two countries.

Maduro, for his part, thanked his Iranian counterpart and emphasized that his country is interested and ready to develop cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran as much as possible.

A leap in cooperation is a way to achieve progress and prosperity for both countries, he added.

