Imam al-Baqir symbol for truth seekers in world

Imam al-Baqir (PBUH) was born in 677 CE in Medina. He was distinguished for his profound knowledge of Islamic theology, law, and traditions, which earned him the title "al-Baqir al-Ulum" (the one who splits open knowledge).

His martyrdom in 733 CE is shrouded in historical accounts that suggest he was poisoned, presumably under the orders of the Umayyad caliph Hisham ibn Abd al-Malik. The caliph's apprehension about Imam al-Baqir's increasing influence and the potential challenge it presented to the Umayyad authority likely motivated this act. The poisoning is believed to have occurred in Medina, where the Imam devoted most of his life to educating and leading his followers.

Imam al-Baqir's legacy includes his extensive teachings, which formed the cornerstone of Shia jurisprudence and theology. His dedication to preserving and elucidating Islamic knowledge has had an enduring influence, and his birthday and martyrdom are honored as a pivotal moment in Shia history.

*** Imam al-Baqir's behavior with people

In his interactions with people, he was so virtuous that he overlooked their faults as much as possible. This conduct of the Imam deeply touched people's hearts.

Imam al-Baqir (PBUH) narrated: "Among the most crucial duties of believers are three things." One of these is to treat others justly. This means choosing justice, even at personal cost, over self-preservation at the expense of fairness. When you are in the wrong and your adversary is correct, you must act with justice and admit your error, despite the challenge to your pride. This is arduous but of utmost importance.

The second important aspect is aiding one's religious brothers in all aspects. It is a duty to assist in intellectual, physical, and matters of honor.

The third important aspect is "divine remembrance in all states." One must always keep God in mind. This constitutes divine remembrance.

In the same narration, Imam Baqir has interpreted "remember God in all states" in the following way: "He who remembers Allah the Exalted when committing a sin, divine remembrance stops him." Divine remembrance prevents people from committing sins - different kinds of sins, including lying, backbiting, hiding the truth, being unjust, insulting people, appropriating what belongs to others and to weak people, and treating other people in a careless way. These are different types of sins. In all these things, one should pay attention to God. One should engage in divine remembrance to avoid these sins.

*** Imam al-Baqir characteristics

Imam al-Baqir (PBUH) possessed noble qualities that made him suitable for assuming the spiritual and temporal leadership of the community. He is revered by both Shia and Sunni Muslims as a pious and eminent expert in jurisprudence, the exegesis of the Qur’an, the science of hadith, and theology. He is credited with laying the foundations of Twelver Shia, including a coherent theory of imamate, which was further developed by his son and successor, Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq.

Clemency is the most prominent quality of Imam al-Baqir (PBUH). Historians unanimously agree that he did not mistreat those who wronged him and were aggressive towards him. Instead, he forgave them and treated them kindly.

Patience was among the personal qualities of the pure Imams from the members of the Prophet’s Household (Ahl al-Bayt). They were patient through the hardships of time and the misfortunes of the days, bearing the misfortunes that others were unable to bear. Several instances in Islamic history illustrate the patience and forbearance of Imam al-Baqir during hardships and misfortunes.

In describing the character and admirable moral qualities of Imam Muhammad al-Baqir, Al-Shaykh al-Mufid writes in his renowned book Al-Irshād: Imam al-Baqir was superior to all his brothers in knowledge, piety, and dignity. He had a higher position than his siblings. Everyone praised him with glory and he was respected by the Sunni and Shi’a scholars.

Reported by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi