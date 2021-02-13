Shia world celebrates Imam al-Baqir birth anniversary

Born in Medina on February 13, 677 AD, he became the Imam in 713 after his father, Imam al-Sajjad (PBUH) who was the fourth Imam of the Shi'a faith, was martyred and had the responsibility of leading the Shi'a until his martyrdom in 735.

Imam al-Baqir (PBUH) made a great scientific movement that reached its peak at the time of his son Imam al-Sadiq (PBUH). His narrations in religion, the conduct of the Prophet (PBUH), Qur'an sciences, moral conduct, and manner are more than what is remained from the children of Imam al-Hasan (PBUH) and Imam al-Husayn (PBUH).

Thus, during his imamate, a great step was taken towards the organization of Shi'i thought in different fields including ethics, jurisprudence, theology, exegesis, etc.

The teachings of Imam al-Baqir come from a period in history when discussion on religious doctrine was at the center of the intellectual life of the Muslim community, including its political life; it had not yet become an academic preserve of professional theologians.

The late 1st and early 2nd5 centuries of Islam were crucial times for the foundation of studies connected with the Qur’an. Much of the discussion took place in Medina, the center of religious learning since the time of the Prophet, where Imam al–Baqir resided.

The desecrated grave of Imam al-Baqir (PBUH) at al-Baqi' in Saudi Arabia

Imam al-Baqir (PBUH) paid particular attention to hadiths (or traditions) from the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to the extent that Jabir b. Yazid al-Ju'fi narrated 70,000 traditions from the noble Prophet (PBUH) from him.

The Umayyad Caliph Hisham ibn Abdul Malik was not happy with the progress the 5th Imam was making in reaching out to the people of not only Madinah but throughout the Muslim lands. This spiritual influence would change into political influence and this would jeopardize the Caliph’s position as head of the state.

The more the Umayyad Government learned about Imam’s prestige and popularity, the more intolerable his existence became. At last, they resorted to the same soundless weapon, a poison which used to be applied by the cunning monarchs quite often to eliminate their opponents or suspects.

A saddle was presented to the Imam in which poison was applied most skillfully. When he mounted on it the poison affected his whole body. After few days in pain, the Imam passed away at the age of 57.

A famous saying of the Imam is, “I admonish you regarding five things; if you are wronged, do not commit wrongdoing to others, if you are betrayed, do not betray anyone, if you are called a liar, do not be furious, if you are praised, do not be jubilant, if you are criticized do not fret and think of what is said in criticism, if you find in yourself what is criticized about you, then you are falling down in the eyes of God; when you are furious about the truth, it is a much greater calamity than your falling down in the eyes of the people.

And if you are opposite of what is said (in criticism) about you, then it is a merit you acquired without having to tire yourself in obtaining it.”

Compiled By: Haniyeh S. Jafariyeh