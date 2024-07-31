Al-Burhan survives drone assassination attempt

The attack was the first of its kind in the Red Sea state. Gebit, home to many government ministries and foreign embassies, has served as an alternative capital since the war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began in April.

The Sudanese army spokesman stated that the army’s air defences intercepted two “hostile drones” targeting the ceremony, which al-Burhan had just left. Local sources told Sudan Tribune the drones were likely suicide drones. Al-Burhan safely regained Port Sudan.

The attack followed a series of drone strikes attributed to the RSF on various security targets in Kosti, White Nile state. One officer was killed, and an Imam Al-Mahdi University building was damaged. Eyewitnesses reported at least five drones involved, making it the largest drone attack on the city to date.

The RSF has increasingly used drones to target army-controlled areas but never claimed responsibility for the attacks. This strategy began with an attack on an army garrison in Atbara in April and has since expanded to cities like Gedaref, Shendi, Kosti, and Kenana.

RHM/PR