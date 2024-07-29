Iran condemns Austria, Canada, New Zealand allegations

Kanaani said on Monday that the three countries had made a “baseless accusations” against Iran by raising issues about Iran’s attacks against Israel in mid-April which came in response to Israel’s attack earlier that month on Iranian consulate in Syria’s Damascus.

The official said that Iran had attacked Israel in line with its legitimate right of defense based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

He said allegations raised in the joint statement by Australia, Canada and New Zealand was a proof of the double standards applied by the three countries in dealing with international issues.

Kanaani said the three countries have been assisting the Israeli regime in its brutal war against Gaza by providing weapons to the regime.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Australia, Canada and New Zealand have encouraged Israel’s destabilizing moves in the West Asia region, adding that the three had a dark record in supporting destabilizing wars in the region including in Iraq and Afghanistan.

MNA/IRN