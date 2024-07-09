Iran exports 500 tons of catalyst to Russia: NPC chief

Morteza Shahmirzaei announced the launch of the 5th Petrochemical Research & Technology Center in Makran coastal region in southeast Iran and noted that the trend of indigenizing in petrochemical industry gained momentum considerably in the administration of the late President Raeisi with a focus on the development of the catalyst industry required by the petrochemical industries.

Speaking in the 14th Iran Petrochemical Forum entitled “Transfer of Technology and Indigenization of Catalysts in Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Industries’, the deputy oil minister said that Iranian and Russian companies have established constructive cooperation in the recent two years.

He then pointed to the key role of catalysts in the petrochemical industry of the country and added, “We made our utmost efforts to localize the manufacturing of the catalysts required in this industry over the past years.”

He put the number of the current petrochemical complexes in the country despite sanctions at 18, noting hat the annual production capacity of the petrochemicals has exceeded 100 million tons.

Shahmirzaei reiterated that 500 tons of the catalysts were exported from Iran to the Russian Federation.

