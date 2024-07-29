Algerian judoka refuses to face Israeli rival

Dris withdrew from the match with Israeli judoka Tohar Butbul due to the regime’s genocidal war on Gaza, the London-based Arabi 21 website reported on Sunday night.

The two had been scheduled to face each other in the -73kg category on Monday.

Dris is the second Algerian judoka who has dropped out of the Olympics for refusing to play an Israeli competitor.

Back in 2021, Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine withdrew from a bout against Butbul at the Tokyo Games.

Nourine said at the time that he had made the decision due to his political support for the Palestinian cause. The International Judo Federation handed him a 10-year ban in response.

This year’s Olympics are taking place amid calls for a ban on Israel’s participation in the Olympics – regarded as a symbol of peace – due to the regime’s war on Gaza.

Numerous protests have been held in France, which hosts the Olympics, to push for the ban. The French government however has not heeded those calls.

