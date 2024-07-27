Hezbollah denies Israeli allegations of targeting Majdal Sham

In a statement on Saturday evening, Hezbollah denied it was behind a missile attack on a playing field in Majdal Shams district in the occupied Golan Heights earlier in the day.

Local media in the occupied lands had levelled accusations on the Lebanese Resistance for the deadly attack that killed at least 10 and wounded 30 others.

Some media in the occupied lands have cited the local sources as saying that the attack was a result of the failed rocket from the Iron Dome missile defense.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

"The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon categorically denies the allegations reported by some Israeli media outlets and various other media platforms about targeting the Majdal Shams area. Hezbollah affirms that it has no connection to the incident whatsoever and emphatically denies all false claims in this regard."

MNA