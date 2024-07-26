'NATO cannot be trusted'

Patrushev made the remark in the context of contradictory statements from the North Atlantic Alliance. On the one hand, NATO positions itself as a regional organization; on the other hand, it openly designates the Asia-Pacific region as the sphere of its interests.

"Lying is a years-long basic principle of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its leaders - Washington and London, so the alliance cannot be trusted," the Russian presidential aide said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

Patrushev reiterated that NATO countries at different points in time pretended to be Moscow’s friends, calling it into their ranks, promising not to expand eastward, while now they "openly call Russia the main threat."

