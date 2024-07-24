Explosion hits car in Russia's Moscow (+VIDEO)

At least two people were injured in the blast incident that occurred in a parking lot in Moscow, according to the ministry.
TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a car explosion in Moscow on Wednesday.
At least two people were injured in the blast incident that occurred in a parking lot in Moscow, according to the ministry.
No details regarding the cause of the blast have been released as of yet.
This is a developing story...
