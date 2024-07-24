  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Jul 24, 2024, 9:37 AM

Explosion hits car in Russia's Moscow (+VIDEO)

Explosion hits car in Russia's Moscow (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a car explosion in Moscow on Wednesday.

At least two people were injured in the blast incident that occurred in a parking lot in Moscow, according to the ministry.

No details regarding the cause of the blast have been released as of yet.

This is a developing story...

MNA/

News ID 218297

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News