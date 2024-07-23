Iran, Iraq stress their soils cannot be used against others

Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani hosted Vahidi in Baghdad on Monday, according to the statement of the Iraqi Prime Minister's office.

They discussed joint cooperation between the two countries, the presence of the Iranian delegation at the second international anti-narcotics conference in Baghdad, and its recommendations.

They also discussed strengthening security cooperation in border control, implementing the security agreement, and preventing the use of Iraqi or Iranian lands for attacks by illegal groups.

Al-Sudani and Vahidi also talked about facilitating the entry of pilgrims to holy shrines, the Iraqi government's decisions regarding this, and ways to promote economic cooperation between the two countries.

