Iran's special envoy attends in anniversary of Nicaragua Rev.

At the invitation of the government of the Republic of Nicaragua, Issa Kameli as Iran's special envoy participated in the ceremony of the 45th anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Popular Revolution in Managua.

Kameli also met with several Nicaraguan officials, including the assistant to the President of Nicaragua in international affairs, the spokesperson and members of the parliamentary friendship group of the National Assembly, and a senior official of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

In these meetings, the two sides discussed views on a wide range of issues related to bilateral relations, as well as the follow-up of the memorandum of understanding with Nicaragua in the fields of industry, trade, energy, health, scientific cooperation, and technical and specialized training.

While appreciating the presence of Iran's special representative in this ceremony, Nicaraguan officials assured that along with the political determination and will of the two countries' leaders, the approach of continuity and deepening of bilateral relations would continue.

