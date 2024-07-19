Police officer killed in terrorist attack in Southeast Iran

“Last night, the armed passengers of a Peugeot Pars vehicle cowardly committed a blind and brazen attack against a patrol unit of Saravan County’s police that resulted in the injury of two police forces,” the Sistan and Baluchestan Police’s information center said in a statement on Friday.

The injured were taken to medical centers, but one of them succumbed to his injuries, according to the statement.

“Unfortunately Captain Ali Motahari was martyred despite the medical staff’s efforts.”

Immediately after the attack, the police forces clashed with and chased the militants, the statement said.

It added that the search operation for the perpetrators was underway, stressing that precautionary measures to prevent harm to civilians are being observed.

Back on April 9, at least five Iranian police officers were killed in an attack by the Pakistan-based so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group in Sistan and Baluchestan.

Jaish al-Adl has been involved in numerous terror attacks against Iran.

Late on January 16, two major strongholds of Jaish al-Adl terrorist group in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan were precisely struck and completely wiped out by a salvo of missiles as well as a squadron of combat drones.

The bases were specifically targeted and successfully demolished in the Koh-e-Sabz area of the province, which is known to be among the main bastions of Jaish al-Adl terrorists.

That occurred after the group claimed responsibility for the assault on Rask County’s police headquarters on December 15 last year.

Alireza Marhamati, deputy provincial governor in security and political affairs, said back then that 11 police forces, including officers and conscripts, were killed in the attack.

Six police forces were injured during the exchange of fire as well, he said.

He said two of the terrorists were killed and one of them was injured and arrested in hours-long clashes, while the rest escaped.

The attack, which occurred around midnight, was one of the deadliest in years for the region sitting close to Iran’s border with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

MNA/Press TV