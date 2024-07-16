https://en.mehrnews.com/news/217913/ Jul 16, 2024, 6:29 PM News ID 217913 World Asia-Pacific World Asia-Pacific Jul 16, 2024, 6:29 PM Pakistanis mark Ashura Day in Islamabad (+photos) TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – The Shia Muslims in Pakistan held a mourning ceremony on Ashura Day on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein and his companions in the battle of Karbala. News ID 217913 کپی شد Related News Tehraners mark Ashura in iconic Imam Hossein Sq Kan'ani asks Muslims to remember Gaza on Ashura Day How world intellectuals, thinkers describe Imam Hussein (AS) Tasu'a night at Imam Khomeini mausoleum Four killed, others injured in shooting near mosque in Oman Tags Pakistan Islamabad Shia Muslims Muharram 2024 Ashura
