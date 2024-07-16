  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jul 16, 2024, 6:29 PM

Pakistanis mark Ashura Day in Islamabad (+photos)

Pakistanis mark Ashura Day in Islamabad (+photos)

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – The Shia Muslims in Pakistan held a mourning ceremony on Ashura Day on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein and his companions in the battle of Karbala.

Pakistanis mark Ashura Day in Islamabad (+photos)

Pakistanis mark Ashura Day in Islamabad (+photos)

Pakistanis mark Ashura Day in Islamabad (+photos)

Pakistanis mark Ashura Day in Islamabad (+photos)

News ID 217913

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News