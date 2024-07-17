US envoy to UN meets with Lebanon’s FM

During the meeting with the Lebanese Foreign Minister on Wednesday, Thomas-Greenfield discussed various issues, including the escalation of tensions between Lebanon and the Zionist regime.

She wrote on her X account, “They discussed the need for de-escalation along the Blue Line so that displaced persons in both Lebanon and Israel can return to their homes.”

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield reaffirmed the important role the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon continues to play in the region.

Additionally, she recognized Lebanon’s hosting of refugees and extended continued US support.

AMK/6168716