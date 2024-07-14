Syria destroys Israeli missiles attacking its soil

In a fresh hostile move, the Israeli regime carried out an airstrike on Syria, targeting the suburbs of the capital city of Damascus.

Local sources reported that the air defense of the Syrian army countered the Zionists' missiles and destroyed most of them.

One Syrian military force was killed and three others were injured during the Israeli aggression, according to the reports.

Reports suggest that the attack was launched from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting a civilian house in the Kafr Sousa area.

MP/6166227