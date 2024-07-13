Russia warns Israel of 'dramatic results' over raids on Syria

Speaking to reporters during a briefing on Friday, Zakharova said Russia condemns the recent Israeli aggression against the Mediterranean coastal city of Baniyas in the northwestern province of Tartous.

She added that the Israeli aviation carried out the strikes late on Monday "under the pretext of arms depots located there."

"We categorically condemn such irresponsible actions. They increase the probability of the spread of the Middle Eastern conflict, and push the region to a dangerous abyss," the Russian spokesperson said.

Zakharova emphasized that Russia once again urged the Tel Aviv regime to refrain from resorting to violent actions against Syria and disregarding international law, which may cause "dramatic consequences".

Syria's official SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying that the Israeli enemy carried out an "aerial aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea west of Baniyas, targeting one of the points" in the vicinity of the city.

According to the source, the aggression caused material losses.

The Israeli airstrike against the crisis-hit Arab nation comes amid the regime’s bloody onslaught against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far killed at least 38,345 Palestinians, most of them women and children, while another 88,295 individuals have sustained injuries.

AMK/PressTV