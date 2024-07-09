"Shabankareh" hottest spot in Iran with 50 degrees

Iranian Meteorological expert said that the temperature of this city was 53 degrees.

As countries around the world face rising temperatures from climate change, parts of Iran are getting scorched.

A new heat record for the day was set in California's Death Valley on Friday -- one of the hottest places on Earth. The previous high shattered by 5 degrees F, with the mercury climbing to 127 F. The old mark of 122 F was last tied in 2013.

More extreme highs are in the near forecast, including 129 F for Sunday at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park, and then around 130 through Wednesday. The hottest temperature ever officially recorded on Earth was 134 degrees in Death Valley in July 1913, though some experts dispute that measurement and say the real record was 130 F recorded there in July 2021.

MNA/