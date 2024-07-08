10 troopers killed, wounded in militant attack on army convoy

The convoy was attacked in Machedi area of Kathua district, about 300 km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Militants reportedly first lobbed a grenade and then resorted to heavy firing, which was retaliated by the troopers.

"A total of 10 troopers were wounded and four of them later succumbed to their injuries," a local newspaper quoted an official as having said.

The remaining six are said to be undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Reports said following the attack, the militants managed to escape into the nearby forest.

Authorities have rushed reinforcements to the area to trace the militants.

MNA/PR