Jul 6, 2024, 4:54 PM

Islamic Jihad detonates Israeli armored vehicles (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad released footage showing the targeting of a D9 military bulldozer and also a tank of the Zionist Regime in the south Gaza Strip.

Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad released footage showing the targeting of a “Zionist” D9 military bulldozer with an RPG round near the “Suq Al-Halal” junction in the southern central area of Rafah.

Al-Quds Brigades also announced inflicting fatalities and injuries on a Zionist force of 7 soldiers during a surprise attack and engagement with appropriate weapons on Al-Khulafa Street in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

Moreover, Al-Qassam Brigades completely destroyed a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with a “Shawath EFP 3” explosive device, causing it to burst into flames on Baghdad Street in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood of Gaza City.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the death toll from the aggression has risen to 38,098 martyrs, with 87,705 injuries since October 07.

MNA

    • 19:06 - 2024/07/06
      Do not hold back ,use every thing avaulble

