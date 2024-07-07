  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 7, 2024, 3:33 PM

Qassam forces detonate three Israeli tanks in Gaza

Qassam forces detonate three Israeli tanks in Gaza

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The Hamas military wing, Qassam Brigades forces detonated three Israeli tanks with Yassin 105 rockets in different parts of invaded Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the Qassam Brigades forces targeted an Israeli Merkava 4 tank on Baghdad Street in the Shejaiye district in Gaza City with a Yassin 105 anti-armor rocket or RPG.

Qassam forces also announced that its forces targeted another Merkava 4 tank near the Abdullah bin Omar Mosque in the south of Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah city with a "Shwaaz" bomb.

In the third operation, Qassam forces targeted an Israeli Merkava 4 tank and an Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) in the center of Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah with Yassin 105 anti-armor rockets or RPG.

MNA

News ID 217429

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News