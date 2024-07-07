Qassam forces detonate three Israeli tanks in Gaza

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the Qassam Brigades forces targeted an Israeli Merkava 4 tank on Baghdad Street in the Shejaiye district in Gaza City with a Yassin 105 anti-armor rocket or RPG.

Qassam forces also announced that its forces targeted another Merkava 4 tank near the Abdullah bin Omar Mosque in the south of Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah city with a "Shwaaz" bomb.

In the third operation, Qassam forces targeted an Israeli Merkava 4 tank and an Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) in the center of Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah with Yassin 105 anti-armor rockets or RPG.

MNA