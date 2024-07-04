Iraq’s Islamic Resistance to fight Israel if Lebanon invaded

A field commander of the group told AFP on Wednesday that there would be "escalation for escalation" in the event of a full-blown military aggression against Lebanon.

The commander, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, also said that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq had already sent "experts and advisors" to Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Iraqi political scientist Ali al-Baidar warned that a major war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement "will not be limited to Lebanese territory".

"In Iraq and in the region armed groups will enter into the confrontation," he added.

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October, shortly after the usurping entity launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

Hezbollah has vowed to keep up its retaliatory attacks as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its Gaza onslaught, which has so far killed at least 37,953 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 87,266 others.

MNA/Press TV