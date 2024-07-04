  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 4, 2024, 4:31 PM

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance to fight Israel if Lebanon invaded

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance to fight Israel if Lebanon invaded

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, has expressed its readiness to fight against Israel and the United States if the occupying regime wages a new war on Lebanon.

A field commander of the group told AFP on Wednesday that there would be "escalation for escalation" in the event of a full-blown military aggression against Lebanon.

The commander, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, also said that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq had already sent "experts and advisors" to Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Iraqi political scientist Ali al-Baidar warned that a major war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement "will not be limited to Lebanese territory".

"In Iraq and in the region armed groups will enter into the confrontation," he added.

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October, shortly after the usurping entity launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

Hezbollah has vowed to keep up its retaliatory attacks as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its Gaza onslaught, which has so far killed at least 37,953 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 87,266 others.

MNA/Press TV

News ID 217258
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News