Gaza ceasefire at hand, says Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan made the remarks to his reporter pool upon his return from a visit to Kazakhstan for the SCO summit.

"The situation around Israel’s attack on Palestine is changing. Hamas has accepted the ceasefire proposals, asking to make some amendments. The Mossad chief is traveling to Doha. US President Joe Biden is going to call [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu regarding this issue. In addition, all Western countries should put pressure on Israel at this stage."

"I believe that this pressure will bring about a final ceasefire. We hope that within a few days, as a result of Biden’s contact with Israel, the ceasefire will occur and the mass killings committed by Israel will stop," Erdogan said as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish president added that he had talked about the ceasefire and pressure on Israel with Qatar’s leadership who "are also exerting the necessary pressure through various channels."

MP/PR