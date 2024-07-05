Iran acting president votes in runoff election

Mokhber, who deputizes for the late President Ebrahim Raisi, has been Iran’s acting president since the May 19 helicopter crash which led to martyrdom of President Raisi and his entourage.

Earlier, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei voted in the runoff presidential election just minutes after it started.

The early election was held on June 28 across Iran with the participation of four candidates.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili won more votes than other hopefuls. The runoff election was planned for a week later as none of the candidates could get the majority of votes to become the president of Iran.

RHM/IRN