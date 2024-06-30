Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Dushanbe on July 4-6

"Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit will take place on July 4-6 at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Bilateral talks with a small and extended number of participants will be held as part of the visit," a source in the Tajik Foreign Ministry told TASS, adding that the Chinese leader will also partake in other official events.

President Xi Jinping will attend the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, Kazakhstan and pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan from July 2 to 6, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying has announced, according to China Daily.

SD/PR