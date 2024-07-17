Archipelago 2024 discusses BRICS states' tech cooperation

Cooperation for the development of high technologies and the exchange of knowledge and experience are among the leading topics in the interaction between the BRICS countries. The Archipelago 2024 project-educational event takes place from July 8 to 21 on Sakhalin. At the Archipelago 2024 project-educational event, which takes place from July 8 to 21, on Sakhalin, they discussed the application of the latest technologies to ensure the economic progress of developing countries and their sustainable position in the international arena. TV BRICS is the international media partner for the event.

Dmitry Devitt, Director of the Centre for UAS at Innopolis University, noted that with the help of modern technologies, it has already been possible to automate many processes. He believes that the race for the best solutions for production over time may become a kind of "Holy Grail" for many states.

"I am sure that, as with the space sector, in the field of high technology, it is necessary to interact with international partners. Different countries develop technologies for their own markets or for certain tasks that are in demand only for them. Collaborations are needed to grow faster. After all, we are talking about improving the whole sphere of life and the quality of life everywhere," the expert said in an exclusive commentary for TV BRICS.

Maksim Evdokimov, Director of Division Ecology, Agency for Strategic Initiatives to Promote New Projects (ASI), noted in an exclusive commentary for TV BRICS that the Russian side sees great prospects for the creation and implementation of common climate projects between the BRICS countries.

The expert expressed hope that during Russia's BRICS chairmanship and in general in the coming years, a roadmap of actions in this area, joint program documents, and infrastructure will emerge.

One of the key goals of the Archipelago 2024 project-educational event is to provide super-goals and results in a number for Russia's scientific and technological development. The event is dedicated to the promotion of unmanned aviation, energy transition, hydrogen technologies, the development of artificial intelligence, modern regional management systems based on AI, and biotechnology. Intensive participants are also expected to work on the development of the University 4.0 concept (the digital university of the future).

Source: TV BRICS