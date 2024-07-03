Yemeni forces, Iraqi resistance hit vital Israeli target

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces, said in a statement on Tuesday that the armed forces used winged missiles to target a vital target in the port city of Haifa in occupied Palestine.

Saree said Yemeni forces and their comrades in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq – an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters – carried out the operation successfully achieved its objectives.

He added that the army will continue such operations until the Israeli regime ends its genocide against Palestinians.

Saree had earlier told Israel and its supporters that "there are no red lines for the Yemeni people, no red lines. If you have red lines, for us there are no red lines."

"We target things that the enemy hasn't thought of and can't imagine, things that neither the Yemeni people nor the people of the [Arab and Islamic] nation can imagine," he noted.

"And we will reach a stage, by Allah's will and strength, to the fifth and sixth stages, if the enemy continues its aggression on Gaza, where there will be actions that even Yemenis themselves can't imagine, nor can the Americans," he warned.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against Israel since the regime launched its savage campaign in Gaza on October 7 last year.

Israel has killed nearly 38,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The Yemeni Armed Forces say they won’t stop the attacks until Israel stops its ground and aerial offensives.

Leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

MNA/Press TV