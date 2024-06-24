Iran’s Jafari wins gold at 2024 Para Powerlifting World Cup

Jafari’s total result of 562kg from three lifts pushed him to a gold medal in the Men's Up to 65 kg category in the sporting event.

Another Iranian athlete, Mohsen Bakhtiar, secured a bronze medal in the Men's Up to 59 kg event.

In total, 313 athletes from 66 nations are competing, making it the most competitive field ahead of the Games, with competitors vying to improve their Paralympic rankings.

The competition began on June 20 in Tbilisi, Georgia, and will continue until June 26.

