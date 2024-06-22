  1. Economy
Jun 22, 2024, 3:59 PM

Russian tourism to China surging, data reveals

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Tourist traffic from Russia to China grew by 26% in the first five months of this year, making the Asian nation the fifth most popular destination for Russians travelers, Russian media have cited data from Yota.

Russia Today reported mobile operator Yota as citing anonymized roaming data that Turkey remains the most-visited country for Russian tourists. Yota analysts found that the number of trips to the country in January-May 2024 grew 40% compared to the same period a year ago.

During that time, tourist flows from Russia to Kazakhstan surged 25% year-on-year, while Belarus saw a 10% rise in Russian visitors. The former Soviet republics were ranked second and third among the most popular destinations for Russians.

Tourist traffic to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recorded a 6% year-over-year decrease in January–May 2024, and was ranked fourth in the top five most-visited states for Russians.

Egypt and Thailand saw considerably fewer Russian arrivals during the period than a year prior, Yota analytics showed, adding that the numbers decreased by 49% and 62%, respectively.

MNA

News ID 216773

