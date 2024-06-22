Russian tourism to China surging, data reveals

Russia Today reported mobile operator Yota as citing anonymized roaming data that Turkey remains the most-visited country for Russian tourists. Yota analysts found that the number of trips to the country in January-May 2024 grew 40% compared to the same period a year ago.

During that time, tourist flows from Russia to Kazakhstan surged 25% year-on-year, while Belarus saw a 10% rise in Russian visitors. The former Soviet republics were ranked second and third among the most popular destinations for Russians.

Tourist traffic to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recorded a 6% year-over-year decrease in January–May 2024, and was ranked fourth in the top five most-visited states for Russians.

Egypt and Thailand saw considerably fewer Russian arrivals during the period than a year prior, Yota analytics showed, adding that the numbers decreased by 49% and 62%, respectively.

MNA