Yemen targets Israel-linked ships in support of Palestinians

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni army, announced the operations in a statement on Sunday.

"The naval forces of our Armed Forces carried out a second targeting operation against the ship Transworld Navigator in the Red Sea, using an uncrewed surface boat, which led to a direct hit against the ship," Saree said.

The Transworld Navigator had previously been attacked by Yemeni forces in the Arabian Sea with ballistic missiles on Saturday.

"The missile force of our Armed Forces carried out an operation targeting the ship Stolt Sequoia in the Indian Ocean with a number of cruise missiles, and the operation has successfully achieved its objectives," he added.

Saree noted that the two ships were targeted after the companies owning them violated a ban enforced by the Yemeni Armed Forces on the entry of ships to ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The new operations follow a series of attacks by Yemeni forces on Saturday, targeting American and Israel-linked vessels, including a second hit on the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower.

"As part of retaliation for the American-British aggression against our country, the operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces forced the American aircraft carrier Eisenhower to leave the Red Sea," Saree stated on Sunday.

He warned maritime companies to avoid doing business with Israel, adding, "Their ships will be directly targeted in the operation zone of the Yemeni Armed Forces regardless of their destination."

Saree concluded by saying operations will continue until Israeli aggression against Gaza stops and the siege of the Palestinian territory is lifted.

Since October 7, 2023, when Israel began its war on Gaza, Yemen’s Armed Forces have targeted numerous Israel-linked ships or those heading to ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Nearly 37,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed, and over 86,000 others injured in the Israeli military onslaught on Gaza.

Yemeni forces have also conducted operations against American and British vessels in response to attacks by the US and UK on Yemen, aiming to halt the Yemeni pro-Palestinian operations.

