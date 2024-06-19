Moscow can reduce diplomatic ties with US if assets seized

"[The reaction to US actions] may include retaliatory measures against some Western assets that we have, may include asymmetry of another kind, and lowering the level of diplomatic relations is also in the arsenal of means. There can be a set of steps or it can be one thing. Once again: depending on the intensity of the poison in their actions, we will calibrate our response measures," the senior diplomat said in an interview with TASS.

Ryabkov stressed that "depending on the degree of challenge that they [the US] continue to pose," the Russian Federation will decide how to respond to this.

"I do not rule out any options, but I do not anticipate any options. In any case, all this is the subject of a separate political decision, and this decision will be made at the appropriate very high level in Moscow," Ryabkov said.

MP/PR