Path to nuclear-free world getting harder: Japanese official

Commenting on the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's (SIPRI) report that nuclear powers are increasingly developing their arsenals, Yoshimasa Hayashi said that the international security situation is becoming more complex, and under these circumstances, the path to a world without nuclear weapons is becoming more difficult.

He emphasized that under such circumstances, practical efforts should be made to achieve a nuclear-weapon-free world, TASS reported.

SIPRI estimates that the nuclear powers have continued to modernize their nuclear arsenals, and in 2023 some of them deployed new weapons or systems capable of delivering a nuclear payload. According to the institute, the number and types of weapons are growing as countries increasingly rely on nuclear deterrence.

SD/PR