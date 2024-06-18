Martyr Amir-Abdollahian used to lead diplomacy of resistance

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Tuesday during a visit to the family members of late foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was martyred in the last month helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

The IRGC chief said that late foreign minister was a highly talented and skillful diplomat, something that was admitted to by the enemies.

Even our enemies believed in his honesty, he continued, adding that, "That's why his words were influential."

"Also, Martyr Amir-Abdollahian was very brave and had a lot of political courage," he also said.

The IRGC commander further said that, "I used to sit next to him in the meetings of the Supreme National Security Council and liked this martyred minister a lot. During the years when he was the Minister of Foreign Affairs, we were in close contact with him and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

He further noted that the late foreign minister knew classic and modern diplomacy well, as well as the resistance diplomacy which he used to lead.

