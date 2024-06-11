Iranians abroad can vote in 250 polling stations

“Two hundred and fifty polling stations across the world have been considered for Iranians abroad to cast their ballots,” Mohsen Eslami, spokesman for Iran’s election headquarters told local Iranian media on Tuesday, according to Press TV.

The polls will open in Iran and abroad on June 28. The election was called after President Ebrahim Raeisi lost his life along with seven others on May 19, when the helicopter carrying them crashed in northwestern Iran.

Expatriates can vote using their identification cards or valid passports.

The registration for the election concluded on June 3, with more than 80 candidates signing up to run in the vote.

On Sunday, the Interior Ministry announced a list of six hopefuls whose qualifications were approved by the Constitutional Council. Since then, campaigning has officially started for the election.

The Constitutional Council, a 12-member election supervisory body, approved on Sunday the candidacies of Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, reformist lawmaker Maosud Pezeshkian and ex-nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.

The Council's list also included the names of former interior and justice minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Head of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani.

The campaign, which includes five live, televised debates on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), will continue until 24 hours before the election.

MNA