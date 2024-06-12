Korea's 4.8 Magnitude Quake Shake Buildings in Seoul

The quake Wednesday morning startled people in the capital who aren’t used to seismic activity and prompted President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was on a trip overseas, to order a swift damage assessment.

There was no significant damage, according to fire officials.

The quake, which hit at 8:26 a.m., shattered some windows, cracked walls of warehouses and forced the closure of four schools in areas near Buan, Bloomberg reported. There were about 15 aftershocks as of 2 p.m., most of which were below a magnitude of 2.

