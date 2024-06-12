  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jun 12, 2024, 11:51 AM

Korea's 4.8 Magnitude Quake Shake Buildings in Seoul

Korea's 4.8 Magnitude Quake Shake Buildings in Seoul

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – South Korea was rocked by one of its strongest earthquake in years when a magnitude 4.8 temblor hit a southwestern region Wednesday, shaking buildings in Seoul some 200 kilometers (125 miles) north.

The quake Wednesday morning startled people in the capital who aren’t used to seismic activity and prompted President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was on a trip overseas, to order a swift damage assessment.

There was no significant damage, according to fire officials. 

The quake, which hit at 8:26 a.m., shattered some windows, cracked walls of warehouses and forced the closure of four schools in areas near Buan, Bloomberg reported. There were about 15 aftershocks as of 2 p.m., most of which were below a magnitude of 2.

MP/PR

News ID 216416

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News