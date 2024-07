A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted east Afghanistan at 8:47 a.m. local time at a depth of 35 km on Wednesday, according to Xinhua.

The epicenter of the quake was located 33 km northeast of Mehtarlam, the capital of Laghman Province, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported.

There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties or damages to buildings so far.

