Hezbollah intercepts Israeli warplane, forces it to retreat

In a statement, Hezbollah reported that its air defense unit intercepted an Israeli warplane violating Lebanese airspace over South Lebanon with an anti-aircraft missile in the early hours of Monday night, forcing it to retreat, Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported.

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the air defense unit of the Islamic Resistance intercepted a hostile Zionist aircraft that violated Lebanese airspace at midnight on Monday, 11 June 2024. An anti-aircraft missile was fired at the enemy aircraft, forcing it to retreat towards occupied Palestine, immediately retreating from Lebanese airspace," the statement read.



The Resistance also announced that its fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation forces near the Netiv Ha'avot settlement with appropriate weapons, inflicting direct hits and causing casualties, including both fatalities and injuries.

In a relevant development, the Israeli media reported the launch of a drone from Lebanon towards the shores of Haifa, describing the incident as "unprecedented."

A correspondent for Israeli Channel 12 confirmed that this is the first time since the beginning of the war that Hezbollah has deployed a drone towards Haifa.

