Iran, S Arabia stress coop. will ensure regional stability

Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, on the sidelines of the BRICS Ministerial Council meeting in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues and explored ways to develop cooperation.

"The interaction and solidarity between Iran and Saudi Arabia is not only in the interest of the two countries, but also guarantees stable stability and security in the region," Bagheri said in the meeting, according a readout of the meeting released by the Iranian foreign ministry.

"Israel must face a serious and effective response from Islamic countries against any aggression and crime," the Iranian diplomat said after referring to the Zionist regime's atrocities in Gaza.

The acting foreign minister also appreciated the efforts of Saudi Arabia in hosting the Hajj pilgrims, especially the Iranian pilgrims, and demanded to strengthen the provision of necessary facilities to the Iranian pilgrims to perform the Hajj rituals.

Faisal bin Farhan, for his part, expressing his satisfaction with his meeting with the Acting Foreign Minister of Iran, emphasizing the role of ate President Raisi and late Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian in the development of the relations between the two countries. The foreign minister of Saudi Arabia also said that during the period of Dr. Raeisi and my brother Mr. Amir-Abdollahian, not only the resumption of relations was done, but we have reached the stage of strong cooperation and interaction between the two countries, and we are still determined to continue dialogue and cooperation between the two countries."

Saudi Foreign Minister added that, "Efforts to pursue and strengthen strong relations between the two countries guarantee stability and security in the region."

Bin Farhan further expressed his satisfaction with the presence of Iranian pilgrims in this year's Hajj rituals and wished them a successful Hajj.

In March 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed under a Chinese-brokered deal to revive diplomatic relations severed in 2016.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Riyadh in June, followed by its consulate in Jeddah and its representative office with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad also resumed operations.

Bagheri Kani arrived in western Russia on Monday to attend the BRICS 2024 as an official member.

Saudi Arabia is one of the countries the BRICS group has invited for official membership.

