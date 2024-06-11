Helping Palestinians ensures stability, security of region

Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met with Murat Norteleo, Kazakhstan's foreign minister, on the sideline of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting, discussing bilateral and regional relations.

He stated that martyr President Raeisi cared about foreign policy and interaction with different countries to establish stability, peace, and sustainable security, attaching special importance to neighboring and regional and Muslim countries.

Bagheri noted that the solidarity of the countries of the region is more than before, stressing that if countries of the region have closer ties, the region will be safer and more stable.

Pointing to the many opportunities and some challenges in the relations between the countries of the region, he emphasized that the regional states must always set the dialogue as a principle to successfully overcome problems, challenges, and differences.

The most important current threat in the region is the crime and genocide of the Zionists in Gaza, he said, emphasizing that facing the threat of the Zionists and helping the oppressed people of Gaza is a human and Islamic duty and will ensure the stability and security of the region.

We must continue their path in developing relations in line with the interests and security of the two countries with joint efforts.

Kazakhstan's foreign minister, for his part, said that Kazakhstan is determined to cooperate closely with Tehran and the two countries are good partners in regional arenas in supporting each other.

