Iraqi Resistance conducts drone attacks on occupied Golan

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced on Tuesday that in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime against Palestinian civilians, its forces hit a military target in the occupied Golan Heights with drones.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq has stressed that it will continue its attacks against the positions of the Zionist regime.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

